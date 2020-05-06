Karl Manke, 77, left, wears a mask while cutting hair, Tuesday, May 5, at Karl Manke’s Barber and Beauty Shop in Owosso, Mich. Manke re-opened his doors on Monday in defiance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order mandating salons, barbershops and other businesses to stay closed. He has already given nearly 100 haircuts, and fields more calls than that daily, all while continuing to cut hair.