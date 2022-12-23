Many know the name Liya Hussmann Rogers when it pertains to law, but this kind-hearted woman has made a name for herself in a multitude of ways. This week’s nominee shows she has dedication to the community for the long haul. Liya is a 5th generation Danville High School graduate who knew she was going to law school before she received her High School diploma. She traveled to Peoria and Chicago for years to gear up with a law degree, and went on to serve the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s office for 11 years in various roles including everything from volunteering to working as a program advocate, legal secretary, and Asst. State’s Attorney.
Her dedication to justice is certainly something to write home about. “When my sister died by homicide, I became invested in being a more active part of making Danville better.” Now running her private practice, she extends a hand by doing pro-bono work for those in need when she can. She is an instrumental professional in our city and plans to expand her business in the future. She finds herself drawn to family law, which thrives on “empathy, good memory, and a sense of justice.”
Through 15 years as foster parents, she and her husband of 21 years have fostered 5 children and adopted 2 while simultaneously extending herself to her community. Liya serves on the boards of United Way, Survivor Resource Center, Gateway Family Services, and Downtown Danville Inc. When asked how all of this is possible, she says, “It is because I have a great husband who does his share.”
Her friends refer to her as the Statue of Liberty “Because she will truly welcome in anyone that she meets with open arms and provide food, shelter, clothing, advice and most of all – hope.”
She loves to travel and has been to many places, like Japan and Europe; but this does not mean you will see her making plans to leave Danville anytime soon. The love for her city runs deep and true and we are lucky to call her one of our own.
