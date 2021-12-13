This week’s IYW award takes us to Oakwood where Debbie Clow resides, works, and volunteers.
Debbie is from Olney, Illinois and moved to Vermilion County in the fall of 1980 to become the chemistry and physics teacher at the high school. She and her husband purchased a home in Oakwood. They have now resided there for over 40 years. “I was really pleased with the education, the community was a nice size, and I wanted my kids to go through the Oakwood School District.”
Before her first retirement, she went on to be the junior high principal, and then finished out her career back in the chemistry lab at the high school. During her many years of working in the school district, Debbie was heavily involved in Student Council. “Oakwood does homecoming week like no other. Dress up days, building floats, the game, the parade, the dance. We really go all out.”
But for Deb, Student Council was not just about the fun stuff. She was able to provide the students with the option to be involved in leadership not just at the local level, but the district and state level as well. Once the student reached the state level, Deb would continue to be their advisor.
Another incredible project Mrs. Clow is involved in is the Appalachia Service Project. ASP is a mission program that makes homes warmer, safer, and dryer for people who cannot afford to do so on their own. Next summer will be year 20 that Deb has taken a group for a week in the summer. For the four to five months prior to the trip, she makes sure the youth understand the different cultures, conditions, what poverty really looks like, and the skills that are needed to help these people. “We just make sure they are safe and doing what they are supposed to do. We may have to replace a subfloor, build a wheelchair ramp, roofs, drywall, whatever kind of repair is needed to make that home warmer, safer, and dryer.”
After her first retirement, Deb worked for Vermilion Advantage in the schools throughout the county for six years, retired again, and now she’s back to Oakwood High School for the last four years as a full-time sub and teacher’s aide. She continues to instill leadership in the youth of Vermilion County through these projects and more. She also serves on the Oakwood Area Food Pantry board and is very active in her church — the Oakwood United Methodist Church — doing music, vacation Bible school, and a one day a week after school program.
Thank you, Debbie Clow, for your continued investment in the youth of our community.
