SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A pair of South Dakota speedways are forging ahead with plans to hold two auto races expected to draw hundreds of fans this weekend, even as the state’s governor warns against attending them.
Gov. Kristi Noem said she won’t be taking any action to shut down the events planned for Saturday and Sunday nights even though she thinks they are a bad idea and could lead to the spread of the coronavirus. The two race tracks, just over the border from Iowa, decided to sell limited tickets to give race fans a taste of “normalcy” after weeks of social distancing and canceled sporting events.
South Dakota’s Republican governor said the crowds at the races would violate her guidance not to gather in groups of more than 10, but she has not said why she won’t stop the races from proceeding. Health experts have said eliminating group gatherings are crucial to curbing the spread of the coronavirus, which can be transmitted by people who do not exhibit symptoms.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
As Noem touts her constraint in allowing businesses to operate during a global pandemic, the races push the limits of her hands-off approach.
Promoters of the races said they are taking steps to reduce the chances that the event will become a hotbed of virus transmission, including keeping the crowds well below capacity, screening people’s temperatures and making concessions cashless. The Saturday race at Park Jefferson International Speedway has sold out of the 700 tickets it offered to a track that usually holds 4,000. The Sunday event at New Raceway Park in Jefferson is offering 500 tickets, less than one-third of its capacity of 1,800. Organizers said they would offer refunds to anyone with second thoughts about going.
NCAA announces new rules for 2020
INDIANAPOLIS — Players ejected from football games for targeting will be allowed to remain on the sidelines, the NCAA announced Tuesday.
The Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved the rules change no longer requiring players to head to the locker room after targeting is confirmed. All other aspects of the rule discouraging above-the-shoulders contact remain the same.
The panel also approved a pace-of-play guideline for instant replay officials to complete video reviews in less than two minutes. Reviews that are exceptionally complicated or involve end-of-game issues should be completed as efficiently as possible without a stated time limit.
A clock rule regarding instant replay also was approved. If the game clock expires at the end of a half and replay determines there was time remaining and the clock should start on the referee’s signal, there must be at least 3 seconds left, when the ball should have been declared dead, to restore time. If less than 3 seconds remain on the game clock, the half is over.
Only two players on a team will be allowed to wear the same jersey number to limit confusion among officials and to make opponent scouting less difficult. The players must not be on the field at the same time. Also, players will be allowed to wear number “0” this season.
Georgia hires former UIC coach
ATHENS, Ga. — Former Illinois-Chicago basketball coach Steve McClain has reunited with Tom Crean at Georgia.
Crean, who has struggled in his first two seasons as the Bulldogs coach, on Tuesday announced the hiring of McClain as an assistant. He worked for Crean at Indiana from 2010-15 before taking over as UIC’s head coach.
McClain was fired by the Flames in March after going 76-93 in five seasons, including a 42-48 record in the Horizon League. UIC has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2004.
McClain also was a head coach for nine years at Wyoming and three seasons at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.
ETSU adds K-State transfer
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — East Tennessee State has signed guard David Sloan as a transfer from Kansas State.
Coach Steve Forbes on Wednesday announced the addition to the team that won the Southern Conference Tournament title and went 30-4 this season.
The 6-foot Sloan spent his junior season with Kansas State, where he started nine of 32 games. The native of Louisville, Kentucky, averaged 5.3 points and 2.3 assists per game, and had 19 games with one turnover, including seven with none.
Sloan played his first two seasons at John A. Logan College, where he played with current ETSU forward Vonnie Patterson. Sloan averaged 16.1 points and 10.2 assists as a sophomore at John A. Logan before signing with Kansas State.
This is the fifth signing for Forbes in a class that includes Jalen Johnson, Silas Adheke, Ty Brewer, Jalen Johnson and Paul Smith. ETSU was two spots out of The Associated Press Top 25 rankings after clinching an NCAA Tournament berth with the Buccaneers’ 12th straight win, a victory over Wofford in the Southern Conference tourney title game.
Georgia Tech lands basketball transfers
ATLANTA — Georgia Tech has landed a pair of men’s basketball transfers, including a post player who spent his freshman season at rival Georgia.
The Yellow Jackets on Tuesday announced the signing of 6-foot-11 forward Rodney Howard and 6-3 guard Kyle Sturdivant, who previously revealed their plans to transfer. Both played high school ball in metro Atlanta.
Howard got into 24 games with two starts for Georgia, averaging 1.3 points and 1.5 rebounds. He bolsters a thin front line at Georgia Tech.
Sturdivant spent his freshman season at Southern Cal, where he got limited minutes in 21 games and did not play after Feb. 8 following the death of his father.
Both players plan to enroll at Georgia Tech this summer and have three seasons remaining when granted eligibility. While transfers have been required to sit out one season, the pair could be eligible immediately if the NCAA approves legislation next month that would allow first-time transfers to play right away.
