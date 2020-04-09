Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low 33F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low 33F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.