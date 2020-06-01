Editor:
The townspeople of Danville deserve recognition for showing the state and the nation how to hold a peaceful protest march. We are so maligned for the violence in our town, but we showed the nation how to hold hands and be brothers and sisters united in voice for justice.
I am ashamed of the vandalism and looting in the much-touted town of Champaign. How dare they consider themselves better than us when what we witnessed Sunday was nothing more than common theft. There was no tribute to Mr. Floyd or his life or what the loss of his life meant to the African-American experience.
As we in Danville wake up this morning, we aren’t looking at a tattered town, but rather a unified and dignified town. Bless us all as we teach our nation how to be peaceful and stand up for justice.
Harsha Gurujal, Danville
