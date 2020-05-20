Finish what you start. If you jump from one thing to another, you'll accomplish little. Determine what you want and head in that direction with relentless energy and enthusiasm. Refuse to let outside influences throw you off course. Associate with people who make you a better person.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Listen carefully. You'll misunderstand what's being said or be taken advantage of if you are too gullible. Ask questions and make decisions based on facts. Avoid any costly ventures.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Look for a new way to solve an old problem. Steer clear of authority figures, government agencies and institutions. Work on your own, if possible.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Use your intelligence and expertise to convince others to see or do things your way. Your input will have an impact on someone who can contribute to your success. Romance is favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Be ready for whatever comes your way. Preparation will be your saving grace when someone tries to undermine you. A personal change will help solve an old problem.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Express your thoughts and share your intentions. Make plans with a loved one, but don't make unrealistic promises. Added discipline will encourage you to look and be your best.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don't neglect financial, legal or medical issues. Someone will feed you outdated information. An unexpected change at home will end up being beneficial. Walk away from situations that limit you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Head in a direction that suits you. Don't buy into someone else's plans or ventures. Stay focused on what you want and on those who bring out the best in you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Be prepared to dismiss an idea that isn't based on facts or is too costly. Take on less and pay close attention to detail to get good results.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Use your imagination to dazzle everyone with your insight and enthusiasm. Home improvements will lead to better relationships. Make unique plans with a loved one.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You'll face opposition, argumentative people and challenges that could disrupt a meaningful relationship. Don't meddle or get involved in someone else's drama. More exercise and a proper diet will ease stress.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Set your sights on what you want and don't stop until you get your way. Your hard work will pay off and give you a chance to do something you enjoy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Resurrect an old idea or plan and give it some more thought. A couple of adjustments will help you update your strategy to fit current trends. Replace criticism with positive suggestions.
