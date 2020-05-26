Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.