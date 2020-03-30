HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston City Council has passed a resolution declaring an emergency within the city in respond to a COVID-19 case confirmed in Iroquois County.
What this means to the public:
• City Hall will be closed to the public. The drop box outside City Hall will remain available for placement of water payments and other city business.
• Residents can call 283-5833 for payments over the phone or other questions. The City of Hoopeston website is still open for business and forms are available and payments can be made through the site.
• Water shut offs will no longer occur during the duration of the emergency. Late fees still will be incurred on delinquent accounts.
• The police department’s front window will be closed once an intercom system is installed outside City Hall.
• 2019 golf cart stickers will be honored until May 1. Golf cart owners must still maintain insurance and equipment requirements as laid out in the ordinance.
• The Hoopeston Police Department will handle more calls over the phone, if possible. Officers still will respond to emergency calls as normal.
Additional steps of Stage III will be put in place as cases continue to grow and if a case is located within Hoopeston. The full text of the City of Hoopeston COVID-19 Response Plan can be found on the city website at http://www.cityofhoopeston.com.
The City of Hoopeston officially moved into Stage III of its COVID-19 response plan last Thursday when a COVID-19 case was announced in Iroquois County, which is within a 40-mile radius of Hoopeston. The council then held an emergency meeting on Friday. During that meeting the city council passed a resolution declaring an emergency within the city.
