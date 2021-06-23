The Hoopeston City Council voted 6-2 to ban people from living on the first floor of downtown fire limit buildings.
The vote allowed upper-storied residences but requires an operating, licensed commercial, retail business or a licensed non-profit organization on the first floor of the building.
This portion of the bill is called the fire limits bill. It is defined by the ordinance as “All that part of the city embraced within the following boundaries shall hereafter be known as the fire limits of the city, that is to say: Beginning at a point in the center of Penn Street opposite to the centerline of the alley between First Avenue and Second Avenue, thence north in the center of said alley between First and Second Avenues and continuing on north to the center of the former Lake Erie & Western railroad; thence east in the center of said railroad to the center of Third Street; thence south in the center of Third Street to the center of Penn Street; thence west in the center of Penn Street to the place of beginning.”
Alderman Stephen Eyrich asked if the new restriction would effect the Downtown Motel. The answer was no.
Aldermen Joe Garrett and Loudine Florek voted no.
In other business, the council approved 7-1 the former Countyside Mall, 217 E. Main, and the former Moose Lodge, 222 Bank St., as dangerous buildings. Garrett voted no on each building.
Aldermen hoped that charges would be filed in the Illinois state court that would allow the building to be condemned and torn down.
No action was taken on Bzzz Bar, 306 E. Main St. The building was damaged by fire in March, 2019, and released but the final determination of the cause of the fire has not been made.
