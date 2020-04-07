HOOPESTON — The City of Hoopeston has completely closed City Hall to the public due to Covid-19.
"City Hall remains closed to the public, including the police department window," said EMA Director Brad Hardcastle. "An intercom system has been installed in front of City Hall and will connect you with the police department dispatcher if you need assistance."
Vermilion County has five confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the county. The Vermilion County Health Department is tracking those cases and is providing daily updates to the city’s emergency managers group and the public, Hardcastle said.
To allow residents to enjoy the few amenities allowed, he said the emergency managers group has decided to allow McFerren Park, Northside Park on Market Street, and Union Park on Wyman Avenue to remain open to walkers.
"As the weather warms up, please remember that the playground areas are closed,” Hardcastle said. "Basketball courts, tennis courts, and the pavilions are also closed. Signs have been posted on playground equipment and the Hoopeston Police Department will be monitoring any gatherings within the parks. Please remember to practice social distancing if you are walking in the park."
"The emergency managers group will continue to monitor the situation within the parks and will take further measures if warranted, up to and including shutting the parks down.”
The emergency managers group reminds everyone to continue practicing social distancing and follow the CDC guidelines on community prevention.
As a reminder, all city payments can be made online through the city’s website http://www.cityofhoopeston.com or by using the drop box located in front of City Hall. For issues that are not payments, call City Hall at 283-5833.
