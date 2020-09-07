Hoopeston made sure it had a parade Saturday, despite cancelation of the Sweetcorn Festival. Regina Fraley and Clayton Hinkle of Plainfield sponsored the event. "No sweetcorn festival parade this year," Fraley said, "so we are having a golf cart fun ride along the parade route and will pass out candy." Above, several golf carts turned out. Below, left, Miss Hoopeston, Asti Scharlach, waves to the crowd who gathered along Main Street for the Golf Cart Fun Ride & Candy Toss. Below, right, Hoopeston's school mascot, Jerky, walked the parade. Ansar Shriners of Danville also brought their Krazy Karts, showing off with wheelies and other antics. Hoopeston's police and fire departments led the parade, and  Rossville Fire Department also joined in.

