Hoopeston made sure it had a parade Saturday, despite cancelation of the Sweetcorn Festival. Regina Fraley and Clayton Hinkle of Plainfield sponsored the event. "No sweetcorn festival parade this year," Fraley said, "so we are having a golf cart fun ride along the parade route and will pass out candy." Above, several golf carts turned out. Below, left, Miss Hoopeston, Asti Scharlach, waves to the crowd who gathered along Main Street for the Golf Cart Fun Ride & Candy Toss. Below, right, Hoopeston's school mascot, Jerky, walked the parade. Ansar Shriners of Danville also brought their Krazy Karts, showing off with wheelies and other antics. Hoopeston's police and fire departments led the parade, and Rossville Fire Department also joined in.
Hoopeston celebrates holiday
- Photos by Carol Hicks/Commercial-News
-
-
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
64, of Williamsport, and formerly of Stone Bluff, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 31, 2020. Visitation: Saturday, September 5th, from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. at Maus Funeral Home, Attica. mausfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Demo derby drivers to collide this weekend
- Area schools deal with COVID-19 cases
- Paris man arrested in human remains case
- Mall cinema reopens Thursday
- Despite high jobless rate, many Danville-area companies need workers
- G&C Diagnostic to open in Hoopeston
- Commission doesn't recommend rezoning for casino
- 91-year-old courthouse bailiff retires
- Area private schools see uptick in enrollment
- Bureau reports another banner tourism year
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.