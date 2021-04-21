DANVILLE — The first upset of the 2021 NJCAA Division II National Tournament came in just the second game when 14th-seeded Henry Ford College defeated third-seeded South Suburban 67-58 at the Mary Miller Center.
The Hawks (11-4) used a tenacious defensive effort led by Lorenzo Wright to hold the Bulldogs (18-5) to just seven points in the game's final 10 minutes and 17 seconds.
"We played hard, I'm proud of them,'' said Henry Ford coach Chris Shepard. "We knew what we were getting into with South Suburban — one of the premier programs in the country. We wanted to make sure that we represented Henry Ford and played as hard as we could.
"What an unbelievable game. The missed some shots which made it a little easier for us, but our kids battled.''
South Suburban, making its 12th appearance in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament, shot just 18.8 percent (6-of-32) in the second half.
"In the second half, we had guys that played scared, we didn't shoot the ball, and we didn't drive it to the basket,'' South Suburban coach John Pigatti said. "(Deshawndre Washington) can't do it all. We need guys step up and play. Chance Love did what he could.''
Washington, the leading scorer in the nation, finished with a game-high 27 points but Wright of Henry Ford made him earn every one as Washington was 8-of-22 from the field.
"He is as tough as they come,'' Shephard said. "He works incredible hard. Since the district tournament, we put him on an unbelievable conditioning program so that he could guard (Washington).''
And it wasn't just a great defensive effort for the Hawks, they also held their own in rebounding.
South Suburban averages outrebounding their opponents by more than 25 a game, but Henry Ford actually won the battle of the boards in the second half 26-25 with the Bulldogs enjoying only a 43-41 advantage for the game.
"We knew we had to get on the glass,'' Shephard said. "We play small and we did everything we could to keep them off the glass. I don't know if we won it, but we were good enough.''
Carrington McCaskill led the Hawks with 21 points, while wright had 17 and Sergio Stephan had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Joining Washington in double figures for the Bulldogs was Love with 13. Washington also had a team-high 10 rebounds.
The Hawks advance to the quarterfinals on Thursday where Henry Ford will play the winner of Wednesday's game between Iowa Lakes and North Central Missouri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.