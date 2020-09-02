GREENVILLE, S.C. — Ashton Harris, a senior communication major at Bob Jones University, serves as an intern in the executive offices at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.
Harris, a resident of Georgetown, is performing a variety of tasks related to public relations, including writing press releases and helping coordinate events.
"I'm very excited to be working alongside so many knowledgeable people in the field of communication," Harris said. "This will be a strong stepping stone for the career ahead of me."
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides a regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.
BJU offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health sciences, and business.
