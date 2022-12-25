Please accept my gratitude and appreciation for your support, encouragement, and generosity.
As students, trustees, employees, alumni, donors, and friends of DACC, you are helping sustain founding President Mary Miller’s 76-year legacy of educational excellence and service to our District 507 community.
We’re grateful to our students who choose to pursue their educational aspirations at DACC.
We’re grateful to those trustees elected to the College board and to those appointed to the Foundation board—all volunteering their time and talent in the governance of the College.
We’re grateful to our faculty, staff, administrators, and student workers, for their dedication to the community-college mission and the promise of open access and affordability.
We’re grateful to our alumni who have proudly proclaimed their DACC stories over the past eight decades.
We’re grateful to our donors, who give not only financial support but also inspiration for our students in their progress toward graduation.
We’re grateful to the friends of DACC, the elected officials as well as the citizens and tax payers who are advocates for the College with their kind words and appreciation for DACC’s value to the community.
With the DACC graduation rate having achieved an all-time record of 43-percent in the past year, all of you have earned our gratitude.
On behalf of the faculty and staff of DACC, I wish you joy and love and peace this holiday season.
Thank you for a wonderful year.
Dr. Stephen Nacco, President
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.