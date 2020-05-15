DANVLLE — The City of Danville announces the continued extension of the roadway closure for Griffin Street at the intersection of the CSX Railroad crossing for the Griffin Street and CSX Railroad Crossing Improvement Project.
The contractor will be finalizing sidewalk construction along with milling and bituminous overlay of the roadway within the project limits. During this time the contractor will have Griffin Street with a complete roadway closure starting at the intersection of Mabin Street north to Fairchild Street and traffic will be detoured with signage. Only local traffic will be permitted north of the CSX railroad crossing during construction.
This complete roadway closures will continue and is not anticipated reopening until 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, weather permitting. This closure will affect motorists traveling northbound and southbound on Griffin Street.
Please choose an alternate route to avoid delays. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling near the roadway closure.
City officials apologize for the delayed opening and inconvenience to all impacted.
