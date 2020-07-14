Monte P. Davis, 64, of Kingman, Ind., died Friday, July 10, 2020, in Union Hospital, Terre Haute, following an extended illness. He was born Dec. 5, 1955, in Danville, Ill., to Harold K. and Esther Eileen (Wilbur) Davis. Monte was a life resident of the Kingman area, and a 1974 graduate of F…