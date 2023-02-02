DANVILLE — Humane Society of Danville Kennel Director Alyssa Julian is aiming to raise $15,000 at the organization’s formal event fundraiser, “The Great Catsby.”
This 1920s-themed event will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Danville Boat Club, 15750 Boat Club Road, and is set to entertain partygoers with live music, magic, a silent auction, hors d’oeurves, dessert and a best dressed 1920s costume contest. Dress code is black tie or 1920s-inspired.
Tickets are $50 and must be purchased by 3 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at Second Chance Thrift Shop, 1225 N. Collett St., during business hours or by calling 217-446-4110. Tickets are limited.
Second Chance Thrift Shop is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Julian said those who cannot make it during business hours can call the Humane Society before 3 p.m. on Saturday to coordinate ticket purchase.
This fundraiser has been in the works since 2019, after they received a great response from the Humane Society’s first formal event fundraiser.
The original plan was to kick off 2020 with the roaring ‘20s-inspired theme, “…and then Covid happened,” Julian said.
She said she’s excited to finally be able to put on the event, and for people to have a good time, enjoy music from Katie Flynn and magic from David Boothe while raising money for the Humane Society.
Julian described Flynn’s music as a jazz cabaret sound. When Flynn was recommended to Julian for the event, Julian said she thought it was fitting for the theme and was excited to bring a new act to Danville.
Boothe has performed magic at previous fundraisers for the Humane Society, and Julian said he is always a big hit among those in attendance.
Julian also encouraged people to participate in the 1920s best dressed contest and said she doesn’t want anyone to feel nervous about dressing up.
“I know if I’m going somewhere and I’m thinking, ‘Am I going to be the only one in costume?’ that’s a little stressful,” Julian said. “I’ve had lots of people come up to me and say they’ve ordered their ‘20s outfit and they’re super excited, so I think people are going to be really into it.”
Silent auction items will include themed-baskets, special services offered and more.
Julian said she wants to see the event bring in the most money the Humane Society has ever received from one event.
“If we made $15,000, I’d be happy because the biggest ‘Woofstock’ we did raised about $15,000 and we haven’t been able to beat that,” she said.
“Woofstock” is another fundraising event the Humane Society hosts. It’s usually done in the warmer months and the name makes a play on words involving dogs, so Julian said she thought this event could be cat-themed.
Though there won’t be any animals physically in attendance at the event, Julian said they like to keep the animals with them in spirit, so there will be a wall dedicated to photos of adoptable animals at the Humane Society.
Since 2014, the Humane Society has been a private nonprofit organization, so it does not receive any government funding. Donations and fundraisers like “Woofstock” and “The Great Catsby” keep the no-kill shelter operating.
“The animals stay with us until they’re adopted,” Julian said. “We’re talking long-term stays and care, so we’re taking care of everything they need. I always try to tell people, you know, that costs money.”
The Humane Society’s mission is to provide safe shelter for animals in transition, serve as advocates for animals and their people, work to end animal overpopulation and educate the public about compassion and responsibility towards all animals.
There are currently more than 20 cats at the Humane Society looking for their forever homes. Applications can be filled out at danvillehumane.org and emailed to humanesocietyofdanville@gmail.com.
Once an application has been processed and approved, one can go meet all of the cats to find their perfect match.
Sponsors for “The Great Catsby” include:
Great Dane sponsors:
- Shore Wealth Management
- Dr. Mary Laptew & Janet Bryant
- Central States Distribution
- Cecilia Padfield
Beagle sponsors:
- Merrit Spicer & Kelly Strader
- Fulfill Industries
- In memory of Robert Ardisana
- Smart Health and Wellness PLLC
Chihuahua sponsors:
Sylvia & Vanessa Whippo
