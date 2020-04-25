When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.
This phrase was popularized by the great American writer and lecturer Dale Carnegie, who emphasized the value of optimism through his work. It’s a phrase that certainly can be put to practice now during this COVID-19 crisis, and that’s exactly what officials at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School have done.
Similar to every other high school in Illinois, BBCHS faced the unfortunate prospect of ending the 2019-20 academic year without a formal graduation ceremony for its outgoing seniors. A class of 515 is set to graduate, and an estimated 4,000 people would have attended a formal ceremony if one was held. With social distancing guidelines firmly in place to limit the spread of the virus, it’s obvious a crowd that large cannot be allowed to form at this time.
So, BBCHS officials devised a plan that will bring the seniors to school in small groups during a couple days. They will don their caps and gowns and walk across the stage to receive their diplomas. The whole process will be professionally videotaped, and at 7:30 p.m. May 16, the original graduation time and date, the video will be made available for viewing.
Is it an ideal situation for the school, the Class of 2020 and the friends and families of the graduates? Of course not, but under the circumstances, it is an admirable alternative. When it comes time for these people to view the video, it would be appropriate for them to lift a tall glass of lemonade in symbolic celebration.
- Kankakee Daily Journal, April 25, 2020
Ricky Rockets an inviting opportunity
Most all of us have sought a spot along the interstate highway to stop and refill our gas tanks and stomachs.
The places usually found to be most attractive are brightly lit and provide a one-stop shopping experience, meaning at bare minimum, there is both a filling station and a restaurant located there. These days, you can find a number of other things, including gambling machines.
There are four interchanges along the approximate 20-mile stretch of Interstate 57 that runs the length of Kankakee County. Three of them appear inviting as you approach them from the north or south. They are exit 308 at the far south end of Kankakee, exit 315, the Bradley-Bourbonnais interchange, and Manteno’s 322 exit.
Then there’s exit 312, the east side Kankakee interchange that links to Court Street and runs west to the heart of the city. When approaching it from north or south, there is little to tempt motorists to stop. While some signs announce the presence of a few gas stations and fast-food establishments, there are no bright lights, and the odd configuration of the interchange makes if difficult for passersby to see what lies on the horizon.
The city has a lot of reasons to be excited about the revival of the long-delayed plan to build a Rickey Rockets Fuel Center adjacent to the 312 exit, the promise of millions in sales tax revenue chief among them.
But there’s still some things money can’t buy, and the potential benefits of a welcoming appearance would qualify as one. The Rickey Rockets complex would bring strangers to town who might not have stopped otherwise. If they like what they find, it could have a multiplying effect.
- Kankakee Daily Journal, April 23, 2020
