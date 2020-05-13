• LEBANON — McKendree University congratulates its class of 2020 graduates, including the following local residents:

Taylor Heston of Danville graduated with a MAED in teaching.

Bryanna Swisher of Danville graduated with a bachelor's in biopsychology.

A total of 197 graduated with honors.

• SALT LAKE CITY — The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University.

— Jacqueline Harrier of Danville has earned a master of science, management and leadership degree.

— Victoria Pacheco of Danville has earned a master of science, management and leadership degree.

— Natasha Brown of Danville has earned a bachelor of science, nursing degree.

— Leslie Sebastian of Georgetown has earned a master of science, curriculum and instruction degree.

— Brandy Cheuvront of Tilton has earned a bachelor of science, bursing degree.

Since Jan. 2, WGU has awarded 6,313 undergraduate and 4,975 graduate degrees.

