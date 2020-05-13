• LEBANON — McKendree University congratulates its class of 2020 graduates, including the following local residents:
Taylor Heston of Danville graduated with a MAED in teaching.
Bryanna Swisher of Danville graduated with a bachelor's in biopsychology.
A total of 197 graduated with honors.
• SALT LAKE CITY — The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University.
— Jacqueline Harrier of Danville has earned a master of science, management and leadership degree.
— Victoria Pacheco of Danville has earned a master of science, management and leadership degree.
— Natasha Brown of Danville has earned a bachelor of science, nursing degree.
— Leslie Sebastian of Georgetown has earned a master of science, curriculum and instruction degree.
— Brandy Cheuvront of Tilton has earned a bachelor of science, bursing degree.
Since Jan. 2, WGU has awarded 6,313 undergraduate and 4,975 graduate degrees.
