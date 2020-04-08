Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.