At Georgetown
Georgetown Fair Rodeo
Steer wrestling — 1. Corey Webb (Piedmont, S.C.) 5.3 seconds, 2. Dorian Autman (Kankakee) 5.7, 3. Garrett Leatherman (Newark) 8.2
Tie-down roping — 1. Andrew Turpin (Hiawassee, Ga.) 11.6 seconds, 2. B.J. Billingsley (Evening Shade, Ark.) 15.0, 3. Zach Cargle (Armucheem, Ga.) 16.2
Team roping — 1. Kolt Keller (Frankfort, Ind.) and Tyler Jackson (Salem, Ark.) 7.2 seconds, 2. Chris Coulter (Hoopeston) and Ben Davis (Dewey) 8.1, 3. Tyler Jackson and B.J. Billingsley 9.9.
Cowgirl breakaway roping — 1. Sydney Hurley (Columbia City, Ind.) 3.2 second, 2. Laney Felter (Cisco) 14.6.
Cowgirl barrel racing — 1. Ashley Ketron (Columbus, Ind.) 14.056 seconds, 2. Lucy Ferch (Hamlet, Ind.) 14.129, 3. Janet Kerr (Rogers, Ohio) 14.194, 4. Jacylyn Cocoran (Earlville) 14.337.
