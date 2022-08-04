GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown Fair showed a lot of new things in its return last year.
“2021 was a good year for us. We had good attendance and good participation,” Fair Director Don Hackler said. “We felt the people were hungry and it was something to look forward to. We hope this year that carries on and attendance will be great with a great week of weather.”
This year, the fair is ready to show a little bit more with some new additions and buildings.
“We’ve tried to evaluate and add some things and we tried to rearrange our exhibit areas,” Hackler said. “We have a great decorative addiction in the home economics building in the south end of that was acquired from a local person (Diane Dawson). She felt it was something unique and needed to be seen and the fairgrounds was the place for it to be seen.”
“We added some new showcases in our home economics buildings and added some vendors in the midway,” Hackler said. “We now have a kids area and we have been working on that for a long time and we have added a lot of free activities for the kids. Another attraction is a boat that Michael Vice uses for fishing tournaments and the wrap of the boat promotes Scott’s Law and he will be passing out information in that area and make people aware.”
Also Hackler said the fairgrounds will have two new buildings for exhibitions after adding building last year.
“We added a large pavilion on the west side of the midway. There used to be a tent that housed our ag produce entries like the garden displays and we have a permanent pavilion,” Hackler said. “We also have equipment displays and tractor sales and things of that nature. We also added a permanent structure on the east are by the horse arena where attendees can sit in the shade and we were fortunate to add those two structures and it hopes that it will give fairgoers relief from the weather. We always look to work on the esthetics of the fairgrounds.
But fairgoers will have the various things they look forward to with the fair, including Aug. 12th country music concert with Craig Morgan as the headliner.
“He has a unique story and his music tells that story. He is a veteran of the armed forces and it will be a big event for us,” Hackler said. “The opening act is Garrett Biggs and he comes from the Bloomington area. We are looking forward to a great country show and tickets are still available on our website along with tickets to the other events.”
Advance tickets to the country show are $25 for grandstand, $30 for track and grandstand. The day of the show, track seat tickets will be $35.
Another highlight is the carnival, which will start once again on Tuesday.
“Because of circumstances beyond our control, the carnival will not open until Tuesday and it will run until Saturday,” Hackler said. “We have armband sales going on right now. $15 a piece to ride all the rides and it will be $25 the week of the fair.”
The fair starts Friday with the Section 18 FFA Show and goes into full swing on Saturday with a car show, barrel racing and the start of the livestock shows and entry of home economics and ag produce exhibits that will go on for the entire week.
“We will still have our livestocks shows on Saturday and it will go on from there,” Hackler said. “We will have our Golden Wedding Day for couples who have been married for a long time on Wednesday and a lot of our older generation members like that. We have our Gospel Sing on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and we have an ice cream social after that. Monday is the queen pageant and Tuesday is the talent show. There are a lot of things going on and hopefully everyone can get out and enjoy it with us.”
The rodeo is the main event on Thursday and there will also be a karaoke contest sponsored by KISS Country and Saturday will feature the pretty baby contest and the demolition derby.
