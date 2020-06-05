GEORGETOWN — It is with great regret that the 2020 Georgetown Fair has been canceled, according to the Georgetown Fair Association in a press release.
Due to the current world situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and guidelines as it relates to large group gatherings, the fair association decided this is the responsible thing to do.
After weeks of monitoring, the decision to cancel the fair has not come easy. The fair association’s No. 1 priority is keeping all fairgoers safe.
For those who already purchased concert tickets, through Eventbrite, (which includes directly off the fair website) you will have two options. Option 1: Roll the ticket over to next year’s Tracy Lawrence concert on Aug. 13, 2021. Option 2: Receive a full refund.
If you choose Option 1, no action is required on your part and you will receive a new ticket closer to next year’s event. If you choose Option 2, please know your refunds will come directly back to you on the card used for purchase. You will be receiving an email from Eventbrite in the near future detailing that.
If you would like a full refund, please email georgetownfairtickets@gmail.com with the purchaser name, purchaser email, phone number and order number (if available).
If you were a contributor to the 2020 fair, they will be in contact soon to discuss your options.
Please support the 2020 sponsors of the Georgetown Fair. With these business and individuals’ generous support, they are able to bring everyone the fair and make improvements to grounds for year-round use.
A full sponsor list is at www.georgetownfair.org.
The Georgetown Fair Association prays for your understanding and for the health and safety of you and your family. It looks forward to seeing you and your family Aug. 7-14, 2021.
