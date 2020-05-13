Democratic Speaker of the House Michael J. Madigan, left, and House Republican Leader Jim Durkin talk at the State Capitol in Springfield on May 30, 2019. The Illinois House will convene in Springfield for three days next week to take up a spring-session workload long delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. A letter from Madigan to the House minority leader on Wednesday sets the session for May 20-22 with extraordinary measures to prevent the spread of the highly contagious and potentially lethal coronavirus. They include pre-session testing of all legislators for COVID-19.