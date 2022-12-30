PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Bismarck
BSN Classic Title Game
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 46, Salt Fork 45
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (46) — Micah Stanford 3-9 1-2 7, Ayden Ingram 9-12 1-1 22, Hayden Rice 1-4 0-0 2, Brett Meidel 4-12 0-1 8, Isaiah Tidwell 0-1 0-0 0, Chaz Dubois 2-2 1-2 7, Owen Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-40 3-6 46.
Salt Fork (45) — Ty Smoot 1-3 0-0 3, Jameson Remole 1-3 0-0 3, Blake Hettmansberger 1-4 2-2 4, Blake Norton 8-13 6-7 23, Garrett Taylor 6-12 0-0 12, Evan Webb 0-0 0-0 0, Hayden Chew 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 17-35 8-9 45.
BHRA ‘14 ‘10 ‘5 ‘17 ‘— ‘46
Salt Fork ‘15 ‘11 ‘11 ‘8 ‘— ‘45
3-pointers — BHRA 5-14 (Ingram 3-4, Dubois 2-2, Stanford 0-4, Rice 0-2, Meidel 0-2). Salt Fork 3-9 (Smoot 1-1, Remole 1-3, Norton 1-5). Rebounds — BHRA 14 (Meidel 4, Ingram 3, Stanford 2, Rice 1, Dubois 1, TEAM 3), Salt Fork 28 (Taylor 16, Remole 3, Norton 2, Chew 2, Smoot 1, Hettmansberger 1, TEAM 3). Assists — BHRA 9 (Stanford 4, Ingram 2, Meidel 2, Rice 1). Salt Fork 8 (Norton 3, Smoot 2, Remole 1, Hettmansberger 1, Taylor 1). Turnovers — BHRA 3, Salt Fork 9. Steals — BHRA 4 (Meidel 2, Rice 1, Dubois 1). Salt Fork 1 (Taylor 1). Total fouls — BHRA 12, Salt Fork 10. Fouled out — none. Officials — Devan Fox, Jamison Kuemmerle, Chris Strader.
Records — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 12-2 overall. Salt Fork 13-1 overall.
BSN Classic third-place game
Milford 72, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 36
Milford (72) — Caleb Cluttuer 3 2-2 8, Sawyer Laffoon 6 0-0 17, Carson Shields 1 0-0 3, Gavin Schunke 1 0-0 2, R.J. Mann 0 0-0 0, Payton Harwood 2 0-0 4, Tyler Runner 2 0-0 4, Adin Portwood 14 4-4 34, Tevon Longest 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 6-6 72.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (36) — A’Jhon Watson 0 0-2 0, Cameron Steinbaugh 2 5-10 9, Cohen Cavanaugh 0 0-0 0, Jase Latoz 1 0-0 2, Logan Hummel 0 0-0 0, Ruben Rangel 0 0-0 0, Aaron Maquet 6 2-2 20, Triston Hepburn 0 0-0 0, J.J. Hall 2 1-1 5. Totals: 11 8-15 36.
Milford ‘10 ‘15 ‘30 ‘17 ‘— ‘72
Geo-RF ‘10 ‘11 ‘11 ‘4 ‘— ‘36
3-pointers — Milford 8 (Laffoon 5, Portwood 2, Shields 1). Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6 (Maquet 6). Total fouls — Milford 12, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6. Fouled out — none.
Records — Milford 11-5 overall, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 3-10 overall.
Salt Fork 66, Milford 62
Salt Fork (66) — Ty Smoot 1 1-4 4, Jameson Remole 3 0-2 8, Blake Hettmansberger 2 3-4 7, Evan Webb 0 1-2 1, Blake Norton 6 7-9 21, Hayden Chew 0 2-4 2, Garrett Taylor 11 1-2 23. Totals: 23 15-29 66.
Milford (62) — Caleb Cluttuer 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Laffoon 8 9-12 26, Carson Shields 1 1-3 3, Gavin Schunke 1 0-0 3, R.J. Mann 0 0-0 0, Payton Harwood 0 0-0 0, Adin Portwood 11 5-7 30, Tevon Longest 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 15-22 62.
Salt Fork ‘22 ‘12 ‘12 ‘20 ‘— ‘66
Milford ‘17 ‘9 ‘16 ‘20 ‘— ‘62
3-pointers — Salt Fork 5 (Remole 2, Norton 2, Smoot 1). Milford 5 (Portwood 3, Laffoon 1, Schunke 1). Total fouls — Salt Fork 20, Milford 20. Fouled out — Norton.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 82, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 29
Geo-RF (29) — A’Jhon Watson 2 0-0 5, Cameron Steinbaugh 2 0-1 5, Cohen Cavanaugh 0 0-0 0, Jase Latoz 2 0-0 5, Logan Hummel 0 0-0 0, Ruben Rangel 0 0-0 0, Aaron Maquet 1 0-0 2, Kevin Morgan 0 4-4 4, Triston Hepburn 1 2-2 4, J.J. Hall 2 0-0 4. Totals: 10 6-7 29.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (82) — Ethan Dubois 3 0-0 7, Micah Stanford 3 0-1 7, Ayden Ingram 8 2-2 22, Hayden Rice 2 0-0 4, Chaz Dubois 3 2-2 9, Brett Meidel 4 0-0 9, Isaiah Tidwell 1 2-5 4, Anderson Thomas 2 2-2 6, Caden Keleminic 4 0-0 10, Owen Miller 2 0-0 4. Totals: 32 8-12 82.
Geo-RF ‘4 ‘10 ‘9 ‘6 ‘— ‘29
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘31 ‘14 ‘22 ‘15 ‘— ‘82
3-pointers — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 3 (Watson 1, Steinbaugh 1, Latoz 1). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 10 (Ingram 4, Keleminic 2, E.Dubois 1, Stanford 1, C.Dubois 1, Meidel 1). Total fouls — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 8, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7.
At Heritage
Indiana Math and Science 61, Armstrong-Potomac 38
IMS (61) — Mickens 4 0-0 8, Suvilja 2 0-0 5, Franklin 5 1-1 11, Howard 5 1-2 11, Sowell 0 0-0 0, Oliver 0 0-0 0, DePriest 2 0-0 4, Roloreto 2 2-2 6, Smith 1 0-0 2, Owolbi 0 0-0 0, Hunn 2 0-0 4, Hatfield 5 0-0 10. Totals: 28 4-5 61.
Armstrong-Potomac (38) — Nathan Rogers 1 0-0 3, Cole Bailey 3 0-0 7, Ryan Edwards 1 0-0 2, Kollin Asbury 6 1-4 13, Aidyn Deck 1 1-2 3, Cain Buhr 2 0-0 4, Levi Bridgman 0 0-1 0, Bowen Hesterberg 1 0-0 2, Blake Learned 1 0-0 2, JT Frerichs 0 0-2 0, Aiden Blackford 1 0-2 2. Totals: 17 2-11 38.
IMS;16;12;19;14;—;61
A-P;10;9;5;14;— ;38
3-point field goals — IMS 1 (Suvilija); A-P 2 (Rogers, Bailey). Total fouls — IMS 15, A-P 3, Fouled out — None Technical Fouls — none.
At Heritage
Armstrong-Potomac 53, Villa Grove 48
Armstrong-Potomac (53) — Nathan Rogers 1 0-0 3, Cole Bailey 3 0-0 6, Ryan Edwards 3 0-0 7, Kollin Asbury 8 5-10 21, Cain Buhr 3 4-7 11, Bowen Hesterberg 2 0-1 5. Totals: 20 9-18 53.
Villa Grove (48) — Fancher 5 0-2 13, Morse 0 0-1 0, Rund 1 2-2 7, Clark 0 0-0 0, Donler 0 0-0 0, Shadwick 5 4-6 15, Smith 5 0-0 10, Benschneider 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 6-11 48.
A-P;6;21;4;21;—;53
Villa Grove;7;14;16;11;— ;48
3-point field goals — A-P 4 (Rogers, Edwards, Buhr, Hesterberg); Villa Grove 6 (Fancher 3, Rund, Shadwick, Benschneider). Total fouls — A-P 14, Villa Grove 18. Fouled out — Bailey. Technical fouls — none.
At Kansas
Westville 45, Tri-County 42
Westville (45) — Easton Barney 1 6-12 8, Zach Russell 3 1-2 8, Ethan McMasters 1 0-0 2, Landen Haurez 2 3-7 8, Cade Schaumburg 0 0-0 0, Matthew Darling 0 0-0 0, Kamden Maddox 3 2-4 8, Drew Wichtowski 3 2-6 11. Totals: 13 14-31 45.
Tri-County (42) — Pollock 1 0-0 3, VonLanken 0 1-2 1, Cox 5 1-2 12, Smith 6 3-4 19, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Buckler 2 1-2 5, Kibler 0 0-0 0, Hutchinson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 6-10 42.
Westville;18;11;6;10;—;45
Tri-County;13;10;6;13;— ;42
3-point field goals — Westville 5 (Wichtowski 3, Haurez, Russell); Tri-County 6 (Smith 4, Cox, Pollock). Total fouls — Westville 11, Tri-County 19. Fouled out — Pollock, Smith. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Bismarck
Armstrong-Potomac 39, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 21
A-P (39) — Brynn Spencer 0 0-0 0, Lily Jameson 1 2-2 8, Kyla Bullington 6 5-6 17, Zoe Turner 0 0-0 0, Cami Saltsgaver 2 0-0 4, Makenna Ackerman 0 0-0 0, Cala Reifsteck 0 0-0 0, Gigi Mulvaney 5 0-2 10. Totals: 13 7-10 39.
BHRA (21) — Aubrey Peters 0 0-0 0, Alivia Reifsteck 0 2-2 2, Morgan Borzath 0 0-0 0, Natalie Clapp 1 0-2 2, Beth McMahon 3 0-0 8, Mayzee Myers 0 0-1 0, Ava Acton 1 0-0 2, Draycee Nelson 0 0-0 0, Ella Acton 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Cox 3 1-2 7. Totals: 8 3-6 21.
A-P;13;8;10;8;—;39
BHRA;0;8;9;4;— ;21
3-point field goals — BHRA 2 (McMahon 2). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 10, BHRA 7. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
North Vermillion 40, Oakwood 35
N. Vermillion (40) — Candance Dunham 8 4-5 20, Braxtyn Dunham 2 1-2 5, Lauren Ellis 1 0-0 2, Kera Dunham 0 0-0 0, Savannah Pollard 4 1-4 9, Braylee Brown 0 2-4 2, Tera Thompson 0 0-0 0, Olivia Pearman 0 2-2 2. Totals: 15 10-17 40.
Oakwood (35) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 1 1-2 4, Becca Bradford 1 0-1 2, Nikita Taylor 4 2-7 10, Kalie Tison 0 0-0 0, Addie Wright 5 3-3 14, Cherokee Hanner 1 3-6 5, Mady Nicoson 0 0-0 0, Caydence Vermillion 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 9-19 35.
N. Vermillion;10;10;11;9;—; 40
Oakwood;6;13;3;13;— ;35
3-point field goals — Oakwood 2 (Arrowsmith, Wright). Total fouls — North Vermillion 18, Oakwood 11. Fouled out — Dunham. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Unity 33, Salt Fork 31
Unity (33) — Addison Ray 2 3-4 9, Meredith Reed 0 1-2 1, Reagan Little 4 1-4 9, Lauren Miller 0 0-0 0, Jocelyn LeFaive 0 0-0 0, Raegan Springer 4 1-2 10, Claire MeHarry 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 6-12 33.
Salt Fork (31) — Macie Russell 0 0-1 0, Karlie Cain 0 0-0 0, Brycie Hird 1 0-0 2, Kendall Cooley 1 0-2 2, Bracie Hird 1 0-0 2, Alexa Jamison 5 1-2 12, Shelby McGee 1 1-2 3, Kendyl Hurt 3 2-6 8, Moison Tucker 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 1 0-0 2, Rozlyn Maring 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 4-13 31.
Unity;4;3;12;9;5;—; 33
Salt Fork;4;6;7;14;— ;31
3-point field goals — Unity 2 (Springer, Ray); Salt Fork 1 (Jamison). Total fouls — Unity 16, Salt Fork 11. Fouled out — Ray. Technical fouls — none.
