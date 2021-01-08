Indiana’s historic 2020 football season didn’t end on a high note, as the favored Hoosiers suffered a loss to Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl last week.
Still, it was a season of progress for IU. At 6-2, the Hoosiers posted their most Big Ten wins since 1987, achieved their highest national ranking (No. 7) since 1967 and notched landmark wins over Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State.
In addition, IU played Ohio State the closest of any opponent, rallying back from a 28-point halftime deficit to come up just a score short in a 42-35 loss to the Buckeyes, who will play Alabama for a national title Monday night.
Several players have already announced their intentions to return next season, taking advantage of an NCAA rule granting a year of extra eligibility due to the pandemic. Notable returning players include defensive back Marcelino Ball, defensive back Raheem Layne, defensive lineman Jovan Swann, defensive lineman Mike Ziemba, offensive lineman Dylan Powell and offensive lineman Mackenzie Nworah. With Ball and Layne back, IU will have as deep and talented a secondary as any in the Big Ten, led by FWAA All-American cornerback Tiawan Mullen, All-Big Ten safety Jamar Johnson and All-Big Ten cornerback Jaylin Williams.
It’s a credit to the culture IU head coach Tom Allen has created during his four-year tenure, a culture in which players want to be a part of something bigger than themselves.
Sustaining that positive momentum into 2021 will be another challenge for Allen and the rest of IU’s coaching staff. Here’s a look at five burning questions for the Hoosiers heading into the offseason:
Can junior quarterback Michael Penix recover in time for the start of the 2021 season?
Penix suffered his second torn ACL in the span of three years, but Allen was optimistic about the timeline for his recovery after he underwent surgery the week before Christmas. Penix recovered quickly from his first torn ACL by living in the rehab room. He was throwing by April 2019 after sustaining the injury in October 2018. There are no guarantees as every rehabilitation is different, but it’s hard to bet against Penix returning based on his work ethic. How important is Penix? Over the last two seasons, Penix is 11-2 as a starter. Other IU starting quarterbacks went 3-5 during that same span.
Who takes over as defensive coordinator?
Kane Wommack, a Broyles Award finalist, dialed up creative blitzes and created a read-and-react system for the secondary that produced Big Ten highs for interceptions (17) and sacks (25). Wommack’s move to become South Alabama’s head coach leaves a difficult void to fill. Allen intends to take his time in hiring IU’s new defensive coordinator. Last season, IU hired from within, promoting tight ends coach Nick Sheridan when offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer left to take over as head coach at Fresno State. The Hoosiers could do the same this season with Jason Jones, who is a former co-defensive coordinator at Ole Miss and made a positive impact on IU’s secondary in his first season.
Can Nick Sheridan take a step forward in Year 2 as offensive coordinator?
Wommack endured his share of growing pains in his first season as IU’s defensive coordinator before becoming a Broyles Award finalist in Year 2. Could Sheridan make a similar jump? Sheridan had an up-and-down first season as IU offensive coordinator but had to deal with his share of adversity, including losing Penix for the season in late November and having to adjust the offense for quarterback Jack Tuttle the last two games. With both Penix and Tuttle, IU’s offense often started slow, as Michigan was the lone game in which the Hoosiers scored a touchdown on their opening drive. Getting off to faster starts offensively should be an offseason focus, and that begins with Sheridan’s play-calling.
Who else decides to return for 2021?
Three key players remain on the fence – center Harry Crider, receiver Whop Philyor and receiver Ty Fyfogle. Fryfogle, the Big Ten’s receiver of the year in 2020, will likely enter the draft because his stock can’t go much higher. Philyor took a slight step back in 2020 after a breakout 2019 campaign and could benefit the most coming back to the team with Penix in 2021. Crider was named to the East-West Shrine Bowl and could follow a recent line of IU offensive linemen being picked in the NFL Draft if he decided to leave this year.
Which player(s) will take the biggest step forward during spring practice?
If Philyor and Fryfogle both leave, an opportunity opens for Miles Marshall to become IU’s No. 1 receiver in 2021. Marshall dropped a sure touchdown pass against Wisconsin but bounced back with some tough catches in traffic during the Outback Bowl against Ole Miss. Defensive tackle Demarjhe Lewis starred on the scout team as a freshman and could get his opportunity in the defensive line rotation next year with the departure of All-Big Ten defensive tackle Jerome Johnson.
