CONFERENCE REALIGNMENT
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren’s address Tuesday will be appointment viewing as he will discuss the reasons for UCLA and USC joining the league in 2024. In becoming a conference that will span the East Coast to the West Coast, the two Los Angeles-based schools also add significant football pedigree, with a combined 12 national championships.
NIL’S IMPACT
Ohio State coach Ryan Day told Columbus, Ohio, business leaders during the offseason it would take $13 million in name, image and likeness money to keep his roster of four- and five-star talent intact. Other stories likely will abound this week of coaches and players receiving deals. One year after NIL was instituted, the free market has taken its course, with reports of six- and even seven-figure deals for some star college football players.
HAIL TO VICTORS
A year ago, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said of his goal to beat Ohio State and claim a Big Ten championship he would “win or die trying.” Well, Harbaugh accomplished that goal last year, beating OSU for the first time in his six-year tenure and leading the school to its first outright conference title since 2003. During the offseason, Harbaugh interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings, but the expected return to the NFL for the coach didn’t happen. Instead, Harbaugh is back for Season 7 in Ann Arbor, where he will look to guide Michigan into a season without its two top pass rush standouts, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, who both declared for the NFL Draft.
CAN OHIO STATE BOUNCE BACK?
Most schools would be happy for an 11-2 season and a Rose Bowl win. But most schools aren’t Ohio State. The Buckeyes had their string of four straight Big Ten titles snapped with their first loss to rival Michigan since 2011. Ohio State returns standout quarterback C.J. Stroud and another star in the making at WR, Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Questions remain on defense, but new coordinator Jim Knowles was brought in from Oklahoma State with a $1.9 million salary to fix that side of the football.
BEST OF THE WEST
In what will likely be the last season of divisional play, the Big Ten West remains a division in which parity reigns. Iowa won the division last year, but Wisconsin typically contends every year and will feature another strong run game led by sophomore running back Braelon Allen. Potential darkhorses include Minnesota, which has come close to winning the division two of the last three years under ebullient coach P.J. Fleck, and Illinois, which is building a strong defense and run game under second-year coach Bret Bielema.
