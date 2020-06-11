DANVILLE — Smoke from a building on North Jackson Street was called out on the scanner Wednesday, but it was for Danville firefighter training purposes.
The training was in a city-owned house to be torn down in a couple weeks at the southeast corner of Jackson and Voorhees streets. The house will be torn down to align the intersection.
The training in a house on the city’s demolition list is similar to what occurred last year by the fire department in an East Main Street house.
The fire department has started using more houses set for demolition for training.
Fire Chief Don McMasters said they could start burning houses for training, instead of just filing them up with smoke for training, later this year.
It can cost the city about $10,000 for a demolition, compared to fire department costs and a couple thousand to remove the debris, McMasters said.
He said they are tentatively working on burning three houses this fall, around September or October, that the city is set to tear down.
The Illinois Fire Service Institute in Champaign would have someone on site for the training.
McMasters said for the fire department to burn a house down, it must be city owned, asbestos is abated if needed and it must be so many feet away from the nearest structure.
Lt. Chris McMahon, training officer with the fire department, said for the training this week, they were working on first floor entry, searching for a victim, victim removal and hose advancement.
Different engine crews and shifts trained Tuesday, Wednesday and today. They were working one company at a time.
McMasters said the firefighters force the door to get in, drag the hoses, search for victims and remove the victim, a rescue dummy.
He said they do a lot of transitional attacks upon fire scenes, where they attack the fire outside first through a window or opening. This helps in the safety of the firefighters entering the building, to start knocking the fire down before they go in.
“It’s less heat and smoke...,” McMasters said about making it easier to search for occupants.
