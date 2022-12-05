Shortly after midnight on Dec. 2, Danville Fire Department responded to a report of fire in a building at 1005 N. Vermilion St.
Officers from Danville Police Department reported seeing smoke and fire from the building.
Fire Department crews arrived to find smoke coming from the two-story commercial building. Firefighters entered the structure and began searching for any victims as they progressed through the building and located the fire in a lower level of the building.
Damages are estimated to be $30,000 to the structure and $5,000 to contents.
Fire crews remained on scene until approximately 3:30 a.m. overhauling the building and searching for fire extension.
The fire is being investigated by Danville Fire Department and the cause is still under investigation.
