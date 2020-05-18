Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 7:43-7:49 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Griffin Street.
Friday, 7:50-7:58 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of North Beard Street.
Friday, 8:54-9:06 a.m. — Alarm malfunction in the 800 block of Lynch Road.
Friday, 11:40-11:54 a.m. — Illegal burning at 407 Plum St.
Friday, 3:59-4:12 p.m. — Medical call at 11 Blue Star Highway.
Friday, 4:51-5:26 p.m. — Medical call at Douglas Park.
Saturday, 2:39-2:52 a.m. — Good intent call in the 1600 block of Beechwood.
Saturday, 10:24-10:30 a.m. — Good intent call at West Voorhees and North Jackson streets.
Saturday, 12:22-12:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Stroup Street.
Saturday, 2:50-2:57 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Saturday, 3:19-3:34 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Chandler Street.
Saturday, 5:28-5:38 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Victory Street.
Saturday, 5:37-5:57 p.m. — Good intent call in the unit block of South Alexander Street.
Saturday, 6:17-6:31 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Fletcher Street.
Saturday, 6:43-7:03 p.m. — Dumpster fire near a residence in the 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
Saturday, 8:28-8:44 p.m. — Medical call at MerChe Manor in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Saturday, 9:33-9:40 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Sherman Street.
Saturday, 11:04 p.m.-1:09 a.m. — Structure fire at 11 LaDue Street. A trailer sustained $2,500 in damage. Homeowners were away at the time of the fire. Cause is undetermined.
Sunday, 10:24-10:45 a.m. — Medical call in the 3100 block of Woodland Trace.
Sunday, 4:49-4:59 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Gilbert Street.
Sunday, 5:59-6:15 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Sunday, 6:16-6:34 p.m. — Food on stove at 1210 Garden Drive.
Sunday, 7:06-7:25 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South State Street.
Sunday, 9:24-9:30 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of North Walnut Street.
Sunday, 11:34-11:41 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Anderson Street.
Monday, 2:18-2:29 a.m. — Medical call in the 2000 block of Cronkhite.
Monday, 5:25-5:29 a.m. — Alarm malfunction at Polyclinic, 707 N. Logan Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.