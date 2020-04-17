Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 6:20-6:32 a.m. — Smoke investigation in the 800 block of North Griffin.
Thursday, 7:47-8:04 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Cavalier Court.
Thursday, 9:56-10:13 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Perrysville.
Thursday, 10:28-10:47 a.m. — Semi rollover at the 220 mile marker of I-74.
Thursday, 11:31-11:46 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Thursday, 4:52-5:09 p.m. — Vehicle accident in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 6:52-6:56 p.m. — Medical call in the 4100 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 7:36-7:42 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Giddings.
Thursday, 9:12-9:35 p.m. — Unauthorized burning at Crestview Drive and North Bowman.
Thursday, 11:17-11:40 p.m. — Unauthorized burning at McKinley and Meade.
Friday, 2:44-3:03 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Logan.
Friday, 2:46-4:16 a.m. — Vehicle accident in the 1800 block of Vine.
Friday, 6:27-6:29 a.m. — Dispatched and cancelled at the VA Medical Center, 1900 E. Main.
