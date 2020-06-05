Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 12:39-12:50 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Wisconsin.
Thursday, 12:59-1:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Harmon.
Thursday, 1:42-1:55 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Harmon.
Thursday, 4:47-4:58 p.m. — Investigation in the 100 block of Ellsworth.
Thursday, 5:32-5:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Edwards.
Thursday, 7:09-7:19 p.m. — Accidental alarm at Hawthorne Inn, 3222 Independence Drive.
Thursday, 7:28-7:38 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of South Virginia.
Thursday, 9:04-9:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Griffin.
Thursday, 9:14-9:25 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North Bowman.
Thursday, 9:20-9:34 p.m. — Gas odor in the 300 block of North Washington.
Thursday, 9:26-9:40 p.m. — Illegal burning at Seminary and Griffin.
Thursday, 9:51-9:56 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Washington.
Thursday, 9:52-9:58 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 9:47-9:59 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Beard.
Thursday, 10:32-10:42 p.m. — Good intent call in the 100 block of Iowa.
Friday, 12:34-12:43 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Redden.
Friday, 4:36-4:45 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of North Franklin.
Friday, 4:45-5:07 a.m. — Gas odor at Seminary and Jackson.
Friday, 6:04-6:17 a.m. — Medical call in the 2200 block of Smith.
