Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 7:03-7:08 a.m. — Alarm activation due to construction in the unit block of College.
Wednesday, 7:57-8:11 a.m. — Traffic accident at Plumb and Mabin.
Wednesday, 11:14-11:23 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Griffin.
Wednesday, 1:04-1:12 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Wednesday, 1:11-1:33 p.m. — Food on stove in the 200 block of Edwards.
Wednesday, 7:58-8:07 p.m. — Two gunshot victims in the 900 block of Fowler.
Wednesday, 8:24-9:24 p.m. — Two vehicles on fire next to residence in the unit block of Fowler.
Wednesday, 8:42-8:51 p.m. — Food on stove in the 1600 block of Skyline.
Thursday, 2:39-2:53 a.m. — Medical call in the 3100 block of Cobblestone.
