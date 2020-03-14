Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Friday, 8:57-9 a.m. — False alarm in the 300 block of Eastgate.

Friday, 9:21-9:38 a.m. — Two-vehicle accident at Robinson and Madison.

Friday, 11:28-11:43 a.m. — Alarm malfunction in the unit block of Old Ottawa.

Friday, 2:09-2:15 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of West Fairchild.

Friday, 6:14-6:20 p.m. — Good intent in the 400 block of East Winter.

Friday, 7:40-7:58 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.

Friday, 8:51-9 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Leseure.

Saturday, 2:15-2:21 p.m. — Vehicle accident at the 220 mile marker of I-74.

Saturday, 4:39-4:47 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Southmoor.

Saturday, 5:07-5:14 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of South Virginia.

Tags

Recommended for you