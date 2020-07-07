Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 7:47-7:59 a.m. — Accidental alarm in the 500 block of West Fairchild.
Monday, 12:33-12:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Sherman.
Monday, 12:35-12:54 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Gilbert.
Monday, 12:59-1:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Oak Street.
Monday, 2:51-3:26 p.m. — Fuel spill in the 3100 block of North Vermilion Street.
Monday, 4:18-4:23 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of North Franklin Street.
Monday, 6:30-6:47 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 1200 block of East Fairchild.
Monday, 7:35-7:56 p.m. — Medical call at Robinson and Clay streets.
Monday, 7:44-7:51 p.m. -— Medical call in the 200 block of North Walnut Street.
