Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 8:18-8:30 a.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Sheridan.
Tuesday, 10:03-10:14 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Giddings.
Tuesday, 3-3:08 p.m. — Odor investigation in the 400 block of Oak.
Tuesday, 4:04-4:15 p.m. — Medical call in the 2200 block of Smith.
Tuesday, 5:22-5:45 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Dearborn.
Tuesday, 11:13-11:21 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Giddings.
