Barton J. "Bart" Wolgamot, 80, of Santa Fe, N.M., and formerly of Chicago and Danville, died May 10, 2020, in Santa Fe, after a long illness. Bart was born November 10, 1939, in Danville, the first of 10 children born to Edgar K. "Pete" Wolgamot, Jr. and Marguerite (Smith) Wolgamot. Bart att…