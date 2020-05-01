Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 8:17-8:28 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Campbell Lane.
Thursday, 10:04-10:36 a.m. — Gas smell in the unit block of North Oregon.
Thursday, 12:03-12:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 3100 block of Woodland Trace.
Thursday, 12:43-12:50 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Tennessee Avenue.
Thursday, 1:58-2:10 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of East Fairchild.
Thursday, 2:35-2:38 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North Gilbert.
Thursday, 5:47-6:22 p.m. — Lawnmower fire in the 300 block of South Stewart.
Thursday, 8:08-8:14 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Harmon.
Thursday, 8:01-8:19 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Alexander.
Thursday, 11:01-11:10 p.m. — Medical call in the 3100 block of Woodland Trace.
Thursday, 11-11:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Friday, 5:44-5:51 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
