Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 8:16-8:25 a.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Main St.
Monday, 8:42-8:51 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Veterans Way.
Monday, 9:51-10:09 a.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 400 block of Chandler Street.
Monday, 10:51-11:01 a.m. — Medical call in the 3400 block of Lynch Creek Drive.
Monday, 10:55-11:10 a.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Independence Drive.
Monday 2:47-3:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of North Hazel Street.
Monday, 3:30-3:46 p.m. — Elevator rescue in the 200 block of North Vermilion Street.
Monday, 5:58-6:10 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of North Kimball Street.
Tuesday, 12:09-12:20 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
Tuesday, 12:50-1:01 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Robinson Street.
Tuesday, 10:08-10:30 a.m. — Alarm malfunction in the 1900 block of East Fairchild.
Tuesday, 11:33-11:43 a.m. — Medical call in the 1900 block of Edison.
Tuesday, 11:51 a.m. to 12:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North Oregon.
Tuesday, 12:49-1 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of James Place.
Tuesday, 4:11-4:32 p.m. — Traffic accident in the 2900 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 5:11-5:17 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bryan.
Tuesday, 6:21-6:44 p.m. — Overdose in the 300 block of North Griffin.
Tuesday, 7:21-7:38 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Beechwood.
Tuesday, 7:28-7:40 p.m. — Overdose in the unit block of Oakwood.
Tuesday, 10:06-10:16 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bradley.
Tuesday, 10:37-11:04 p.m. — Medical call in the 3100 block of Cobblestone.
Wednesday, 3:56-4:08 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Chandler.
Tuesday, 2-4:41 a.m. — Structure fire at 310 Elizabeth St. The house was occupied, with everyone out of the structure safely upon firefighters' arrival. There was heavy smoke from the front corner upon their arrival. The fire flashed over and blew fire from the front of the house, igniting the porch. The fire appears to be accidental, starting in the kitchen. Estimated damage is $48,000 for the house and contents, with a loss estimated at $22,000.
