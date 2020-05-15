Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 10:30-10:45 a.m. — Power lines down in the 1400 block of Oak.
Thursday, 1:20-1:30 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Tennessee.
Thursday, 1:29-1:38 p.m. — Alarm malfunction at Auto Zone, 800 Lynch.
Thursday, 1:30-1:35 p.m. — Alarm malfunction at Civic Center, 100 W. Main.
Thursday, 3:11-3:46 p.m. — Traffic accident in the 500 block of Pixley.
Thursday, 4:29-4:52 p.m. — Medical call in the 4100 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 4:46-5:06 p.m. — Smoke detector activation in the 2200 block of Smith.
Thursday, 10:06 p.m. to Friday, 12:24 a.m. — Structure fire in the 800 block of Sherman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.