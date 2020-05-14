Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 2:49-3:16 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
Wednesday, 7:59-8:08 a.m. — Power lines down at West Clay and North Logan Avenue.
Wednesday, 8:08-8:16 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of East North.
Wednesday, 8:19-8:29 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Robinson.
Wednesday, 8:56-9:26 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Veterans Way.
Wednesday, 10:49-11:07 a.m. — Power pole down at Robinson and West Fairchild.
Wednesday, 11:51-11:57 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of North Logan.
Wednesday, 12:01-12:08 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Commercial.
Wednesday, 1:18-1:28 p.m. — Carbon monoxide check in the 200 block of Davidson Drive.
Wednesday, 1:39-1:47 p.m. — Medical call at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion.
Wednesday, 3:08-3:13 p.m. — Good intent call in the 800 block of North Franklin.
Wednesday, 4:23-4:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Dawn Avenue.
Wednesday, 4:46-5:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of East South.
Wednesday, 8:56-9:31 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of East South.
