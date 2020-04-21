Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 9:56-10:20 a.m. — Service call in the unit block of Columbus.
Monday, 11:09-11:16 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Sherman.
Monday, 11:23-11:32 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Iowa.
Monday, 3:22-3:38 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Fera.
Monday, 4:11-4:21 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of East Seminary.
Monday, 4:20-4:31 p.m. — Accidental alarm in the 1300 block of Fairway.
Monday, 5:23-5:36 p.m. — Medical call in the 2800 block of East Main.
Monday, 7:26-7:28 p.m. — Accidental alarm in the 300 block of Lynch.
Monday, 7:53-8:02 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 100 block of North Oregon.
Monday, 8:17-8:32 p.m. — Burnt food in the unit block of East Harrison.
Monday, 9:02-9:18 p.m. — Garbage can on fire in the 2900 block of Countryway.
Monday, 9:57-10:12 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of East Fairchild.
Tuesday, 12:23-12:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of North Walnut.
Tuesday, 3:15-3:24 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Grace.
Tuesday, 5:16-5:25 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Griffin.
