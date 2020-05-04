Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, 7:03-7:19 a.m. — Accidental activation in the 1300 block of Fairway.
Saturday, 2:01-2:08 p.m. — Child pulled fire alarm in the 2700 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 4:05-4:10 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Robinson.
Saturday, 7:31-7:40 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Iowa.
Saturday, 7:29-8:06 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Koehn.
Saturday, 8:33-8:46 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 200 block of Kansas.
Sunday, 6:35-6:46 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Tennessee.
Sunday, 10:12-10:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North Beard.
Sunday, 1:40-1:48 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 1500 block of Eastview.
Sunday, 1:51-2:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Sunday, 2:47-3:39 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 2200 block of Denmark.
Sunday, 4:24-4:36 p.m. — Medical call in the 2200 block of Denmark.
Sunday, 7:22-7:28 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Schultz.
Sunday, 7:43-8 p.m. — Wellness check in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 9:05-9:12 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Robinson.
Sunday, 9:25-9:36 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of West Madison.
Monday, 6:07-6:15 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of East Fairchild.
