Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 6:27-6:42 a.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Independence Drive.
Thursday, 8:42-8:53 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
Thursday, 10:47-10:58 a.m. — Medical call in the 2300 block of Cannon Street.
Thursday, 10:58 a.m.-12:38 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 2100 block of North Vermilion Street.
Thursday, 1123-11:33 a.m. — Elevator rescue in the 700 block of North Logan Avenue.
Thursday, 11:37-11:38 a.m. — Dispatched and canceled in the 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
Thursday, 12:59-1:34 pm. — Natural gas investigation in the 500 block of Veterans Way.
Thursday, 8:14-8:35 p.m. — False alarm in the unit block of Prairie Street.
Thursday, 8:44-8:53 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 1200 block of Moore Street.
Thursday, 8:41-8:54 p.m. — Odor investigation in the 600 block of Rockway Place.
Friday, 4:10-4:31 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Schultz Street.
