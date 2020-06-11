Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 6:54-7:08 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of West Newell Road.
Wednesday, 9:53-9:59 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of East Fairchild Street.
Wednesday, 9:58-10:09 a.m. — Alarm malfunction at 723 Oak St.
Wednesday, 1:57-2:16 p.m. — Traffic accident in the 100 block of South Gilbert Street.
Wednesday, 3:00-3:08 p.m. — Brush fire at 3707 N. Vermilion St.
Wednesday, 6:05-6:18 p.m. — Power lines down at 129 Ohio St.
Wednesday, 7:56-8:24 p.m. — Power lines down at Danville Mobile Home Park, 1202 Perrysville Road.
Wednesday, 9:02-9:40 p.m. — Structure fire at 1627 Redden Court. Small fire. No details available.
Wednesday, 11:02-11:15 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Grant Street.
Thursday, 2:09-2:22 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Cleveland.
