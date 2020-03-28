Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 8:10-8:23 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Glenwood.
Friday, 10:49-11 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of North Logan.
Friday, 12:13-12:31 p.m. — Carbon dioxide detector activation in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Friday, 8:05-8:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Friday, 10:26-10:33 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Kentucky.
Friday, 10:41-11:03 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of West Madison.
Saturday, 1:53-2:17 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Westview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.