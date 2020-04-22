Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Tuesday, 7:15-7:19 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Garfield Place.

Tuesday, 8:23-8:28 a.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Main.

Tuesday, 10:03-10:20 a.m. — Vehicle accident at Bowman and Voorhees.

Tuesday, 12:56-1:12 p.m. — Grill on fire in the unit block of Lakeshore Drive.

Tuesday, 3:07-3:51 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Pries.

Tuesday, 6:36-6:45 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Moore.

Tuesday, 6:39-6:59 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 1500 block of North Vermilion.

Tuesday, 9:06-9:21 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Grace.

Wednesday, 1:27-1:32 a.m. — Vehicle accident in the 900 block of Hubbard.

