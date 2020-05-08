Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 8:25-8:46 a.m. — Arcing electrical equipment in the 2400 block of East Main.
Thursday, 8:47-8:58 a.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Lape.
Thursday, 10:04-10:18 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Redden Court.
Thursday, 11:01-11:15 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of East Seminary.
Thursday, 1:24-1:41 p.m. — Medical call in the 4100 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 5:23-5:31 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania.
Thursday, 6:33-6:53 p.m. — Natural gas leak investigation in the unit block of Delaware.
Thursday, 8:13-8:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Cherry.
Friday, 2:03-3:26 a.m. — Structure fire in the 100 block of Delaware.
Friday, 4:13-4:16 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of North Gilbert.
Friday, 4:17-4:50 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Johnson.
Friday, 6:28-6:43 a.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Golf Terrace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.