Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 7:40-7:58 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Griffin Street.
Friday, 9:53-10:14 a.m. — Carbon monoxide investigation in the 1300 block of West Williams Street.
Friday, 10:58-11:09 a.m. — Medical call in the 2500 block of North Vermilion Street.
Friday, 1:16-1:45 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Washington Street.
Friday, 2:19-2:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of South Virginia Avenue.
Friday, 3:55-3:58 p.m. — Dispatched and canceled at East Main Street and North Bowman Avenue.
Friday, 3:30-4:18 p.m. — Power line problem in the 700 block of Bryan Avenue.
Friday, 4:06-4:18 p.m. — Power lines down in the 1300 block of North Logan Avenue.
Friday, 5:41-6:04 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of West Williams Street.
Friday, 9:30-9:44 p.m. — Carbon monoxide investigation in the 900 block of Wakely Drive.
Friday, 9:35-9:52 p.m. — Carbon monoxide investigation in the 1100 block of Mabin Street.
Friday, 10:24-10:37 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 900 block of North Vermilion Street.
Friday, 10:21-10:42 — Vehicle accident at North Gilbert and West Main streets.
Friday, 10:48-10:55 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 300 block of Oak Street.
Saturday 12:18-12:26 a.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Main Street.
Saturday, 1:21-1:31 a.m. — False alarm at the Veterans Affairs Illiana Medical Center, 1900 E Main St.
Saturday, 4:21-4:33 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison Street.
Saturday, 6:29-6:39 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Martin Street.
Saturday, 7:36-7:46 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Deleware Street.
Saturday, 10:58-11:14 a.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 1300 block of Oak Street.
Saturday, 6:06-6:25 p.m. — Alarm malfunction at the Veterans Affairs Illiana Medical Center, 1900 E. Main St.
Saturday, 8:06-8:18 p.m. — Traffic accident at Bowman Avenue and Williams Street.
Sunday, 5:08-5:23 a.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Cleveland Street.
Sunday, 6:32-6:42 a.m. — Carbon monoxide detector activation in the 200 Block of East Conron Street.
Sunday, 8:14-8:41 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block Valleyview Avenue.
Sunday, 12:33-12:38 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Voorhees Street.
Sunday, 1:40-1:56 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Grace Street.
Sunday, 2:29-2:38 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Oak Street.
Sunday, 2:33-2:47 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison Street.
Sunday, 6:22-6:34 p.m. — Smoke Detector Activation in the 100 block of Harvey Street.
Sunday 6:47-7:29 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 400 block of North Jackson Street.
Sunday, 10:05-10:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Fowler Avenue.
Sunday 11:28-11:41 p.m. — Smoke in the area near Grant and Clay streets.
Sunday, 11:54 p.m.- Monday, 12:06 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Giddings Street.
Monday, 1:13-2:06 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Monday, 6:22-6:33 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Baldwin Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.