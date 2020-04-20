Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, 9:46-9:50 a.m. — Medical call at 101 E. Seminary St.
Saturday, 12:17-12:28 p.m. — Medical call at 1415 Eastview.
Saturday, 1:53-2:02 p.m. — Unauthorized burning at 1619 N. Franklin St.
Saturday, 3:01-3:26 p.m. — Vehicle accident at Winter Avenue and North Vermilion Street.
Saturday, 3:46-3:52 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of East Williams Street.
Saturday, 4:33-4:37 p.m. — False alarm at 1813 E. Voorhees St.
Saturday, 6:43-7:56 p.m. — Garage fire at 926 Garfield Place. Heat damage sustained to garage and neighbor’s house. Estimated loss $5,000.
Saturday, 7:55-8:01 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Tennessee.
Saturday, 9:05-9:32 p.m. — Odor of smoke at 1236 Garden Drive.
Saturday, 10:03-10:14 p.m. — Smoke in the area at Voorhees Street and Bowman Avenue.
Saturday, 11:54 p.m.-Sunday, 12:02 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of South Virginia Street.
Sunday, 12:00-12:18 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of North Hazel Street.
Sunday, 12:37-12:43 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Anderson Street.
Sunday, 1:39-2:01 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Sunday, 9:17-9:22 a.m. — Smoke odor investigation at 926 Garfield Place.
Sunday, 11:00-11:13 a.m. — Good intent call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Sunday, 12:10-12:16 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Griggs Street.
Sunday, 1:16-1:40 p.m. — Smoke odor investigation at 725 Commercial St.
Sunday, 2:01-2:15 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of East Fairchild Street.
Sunday, 5:38-6:10 p.m. — Grill on fire at 1609 North Logan Avenue.
Sunday, 8:04-8:30 p.m. — ATV accident in the 3600 block of Bayview Drive.
Sunday, 10:49-11:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 3100 block of Cobblestone Lane.
Monday, 1:17-1:48 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Columbus Street.
